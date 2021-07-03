Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Palghar district to remain in Level 3

The Palghar district will continue to remain in the level 3 category for another two weeks as the positivity rate as per weekly data is reported at 8
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The Palghar district will continue to remain in the level 3 category for another two weeks as the positivity rate as per weekly data is reported at 8.6%, said the officials from the collector’s office.

In late June, due to a technical glitch, the district was accorded to level 4, however, it was later rectified by the collector’s office.

Under level 3, essential shops and establishments will remain open till 4pm on all days and non-essential shops and establishments will remain open till 4pm on weekdays. Restaurants will be allowed a dine-in facility with 50% capacity till 4pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries post that, as per the notification.

Gyms and salons can open till 4pm on an appointment basis and no air-conditioners will be used.

Malls, theatres, including multiplexes, will stay shut. E-commerce services are allowed. Film shoots are permitted in a bubble and no movement outside is permitted after 5pm.

Meanwhile, so far 117,222 Covid cases have been reported in the district, with 48,903 in Palghar rural and 68,319 in Vasai-Virar civic area. The death toll stands at 2,603, with 1,480 in Vasai-Virar civic area and 1,123 in Palghar rural, as per official data.

