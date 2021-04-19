Home / Cities / Others / Panchayat election - BJP MLA writes to CM to defer remaining phases
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Banda Sadar assembly seat, Prakash Dewedi, has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding that the remaining two phases of the panchayat election, scheduled for April 26 and April 29, be deferred
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Banda Sadar assembly seat, Prakash Dewedi, has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding that the remaining two phases of the panchayat election, scheduled for April 26 and April 29, be deferred. The move comes a day after the death of a candidate contesting the election.

Dewedi said Covid-19 is spreading in Banda and in other parts of the state. A large number of people have been infected, and a little negligence on their part can cost them their life. They are being forced to live in constant fear, he said.

Covid-19 cases are increasing in rural areas, and because of the panchayat election, candidates and their supporters are campaigning in villages without following Covid-19 protocols. Each day, a large number of fresh Covid-19 cases are being reported in the state, he said.

A BJP candidate for zila panchayat member, Geeta Sagar, succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Sunday while another party candidate, Sitaram Bhartiya, is battling for life in hospital. Dewedi said that Covid-19 cases are increasing due to the panchayat election. In view of the situation it is necessary to defer the date of the remaining phases.

Earlier, on April 14, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat Kaushal Kishore had urged the State Election Commission to extend the dates of the panchayat election for a month in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. A large number of people are infected in Lucknow and other districts, he said.

