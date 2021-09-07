Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula MC to submit report on mobile towers, underground cables
others

Panchkula MC to submit report on mobile towers, underground cables

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said there were complaints that pits dug up for laying underground cables in front of houses were not filled by telecom companies later. At present, 292 mobile towers are installed at different places in Panchkula.
By HT Correspondent, Panchkuka
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:34 AM IST
In the report, Panchkula MC officials were told to give details of revenue received from these mobile towers and also the pending rent amount. (HT PHOTO)

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has been directed to submit a detailed report about the mobile towers installed and underground cables laid by various telecom companies in the city. The directions were issued by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta during a meeting to review progress of development works of Panchkula assembly constituency.

“At present, 292 mobile towers of various telecom companies are installed at different places in Panchkula. MC officials should prepare a report having details of revenue received from these mobile towers and also the amount pending as rent towards these telecom companies. Apart from this, they should also mention in the report whether prior approval was taken by the telecom companies for laying underground pipelines,” said Gupta.

The MLA said he has received several complaints that pits dug up for laying underground cables in front of houses were not filled by telecom companies even after completion of the work, thus causing lot of inconvenience to residents.

Apart from this, he also directed to make permanent arrangements for small vendors in Rehri Markets of Sector-7, 9, 11 and 17 who have been paying rent to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for the last several years.

