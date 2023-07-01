FIR lodged as Baddi garbage dumped in Panchkula

A day after a team of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) caught three vehicles from Himachal Pradesh while dumping garbage in the district, police on Friday lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.

The garbage dump at Jhuriwala, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

The case was registered on the complaint of MC chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla, who told the police that these vehicles were caught on information from villagers.

Singla said he received a call informing him that some men were dumping garbage on vacant land in Sector 32, near Chowki village.

After reaching the site, an MC team found two trucks and a JCB from Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, dumping garbage there. On spotting the team, the drivers fled, leaving the vehicles behind.

Acting on Singla’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

