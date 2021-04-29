Pandemic compelling non-Covid patients to keep away from hospitals

The Covid-19 pandemic is keeping non-Covid patients away from hospitals. In some cases, even cancer patients have requested doctors to postpone their chemo-therapy cycles and suggest alternate medicines for the next one or two months till the pandemic subsides.

Amar Singh, 55, a native of Ayodhya district, suffers from oral cancer. He is undergoing treatment at the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery, KGMU. After he successfully underwent three chemo-therapy cycles, the second wave of Covid-19 struck, with Lucknow reporting the maximum number of cases. Family members and friends advised Singh against visiting KGMU till the pandemic subsides.

This was not an easy decision for him. Stopping chemo-therapy cycles in between was a high-risk decision that could harm recovery prospects. But travelling to Lucknow was a bigger risk in this pandemic.

“After the surge in cases, I was afraid to move out of the house, forget about travelling to Lucknow. As chemo-therapy cycles are going on, my immunity level is down making me susceptible to all kinds of infection, including Coronavirus,” Singh said, adding, “My family consultant also suggested against going to Lucknow for chemo-therapy cycles, if possible.”

Singh’s family contacted Prof Hari Ram of the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery, KGMU, who is treating him. “After consulting several doctors we decided not to visit Lucknow and requested Prof Hari Ram to suggest alternate medicines for the time being,” said Vikas, his son.

“We forwarded the papers of the last chemo-therapy cycle to the doctor on WhatsApp. On its basis, he recommended medicines till the chemo-therapy cycle resumes,” he said.

The family is also planning on consulting oncologists online through apps and seek their advice. But, Singh’s family members are praying for the pandemic to subside so that treatment is resumed.

Even in private hospitals, the turnout of non-Covid patients has dropped. Only in extreme emergency cases where a visit to the doctor cannot be avoided, do patients visit hospitals.