Panel initiates probe into Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan scheme

PUNE A four-member panel set up by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), a flagship water conservation scheme by the Devendra Fadnavis government, will hear complaints on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
PUNE A four-member panel set up by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), a flagship water conservation scheme by the Devendra Fadnavis government, will hear complaints on Tuesday.

According to Dnyaneshwar Bote, committee member of Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and district agriculture superintendent, those with complaints related to the scheme can remain present between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday at the district collectorate.

“Those with complaints can be present with relevant documents,” said Bote.

In December 2020, the MVA government set up a four-member committee chaired by former additional chief secretary Vijay Kumar, to conduct an open inquiry into the alleged irregularities following the clearance from the Maharashtra cabinet.

At least 9,634 crore was spent on the project in the past five years.

The cabinet decision came after observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report pointing at some irregularities.

Other committee members of the panel include the additional director general of the anti-corruption bureau, water resources department secretary Sanjay Belsare and the executive director of soil conservation and watershed area management.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within six months.

