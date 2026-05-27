Panic in Bahraich village as leopard attacks couple, perches on tree

Panic gripped villages along the forest fringe in Bahraich district on Wednesday afternoon after a leopard attacked a couple while they were working in the field under the Motipur Forest Range. Following the attack, the leopard climbed a nearby Indian Rosewood Tree (sheesham tree) and remained perched there for several hours, triggering fear among local residents.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Talking to Hindustan Times, Surendra Kumar Tiwari, range forest officer (RFO), said the incident occurred in Pandit Purwa hamlet of Daljitpurwa Gram Panchayat, situated close to the forest boundary.

Rameshwar, 50 and his wife, Ramavati, 45, were irrigating their field when the leopard suddenly emerged from behind and attacked Ramavati, inflicting injuries on her face, neck, and hands. Rameshwar, who attempted to rescue his wife, also sustained scratches on his hands during the struggle.

As the couple raised an alarm, nearby villagers rushed towards the spot, prompting the leopard to retreat and climb a sheesham tree near the field. The couple was immediately rushed to the community health centre for treatment.

Tiwari and his team reached the incident site and confirmed that the leopard remained perched on the tree till filing of this report. He said forest personnel were continuously monitoring the situation to ensure the animal does not stray into nearby residential areas. He said the big cat was likely to come down by the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} The forest department has also appealed to residents not to gather near the site in large numbers, as it could provoke the animal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forest department has also appealed to residents not to gather near the site in large numbers, as it could provoke the animal. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents demanded immediate action from the Forest Department and urged authorities to capture the leopard before another attack occurs.

Notably, the latest incident comes barely three days after a tiger killed a woman in Amritpurwa village under the Murtiha Range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday morning.