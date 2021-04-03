Home / Cities / Others / Panipat MC’s contractual supervisor killed
others

Panipat MC’s contractual supervisor killed

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by assailants at Dhoop Singh Nagar in Panipat
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The incident took place at around 11am on Friday when Shiv had gone to a construction site at Dhoop Singh Nagar and five people came on bikes and opened fire at the victim. (AFP)

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by assailants at Dhoop Singh Nagar in Panipat.

Police said deceased Shiv Kumar was a resident of Sitamai village in Kaithal and was working as a contractual supervisor with the Panipat municipal corporation (MC).

The incident took place at around 11am on Friday when Shiv had gone to a construction site at Dhoop Singh Nagar and five people came on bikes and opened fire at him.

He allegedly fell on the ground and the accused stabbed him with a knife before fleeing.

He was rushed to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said on complaint of his family, a case was registered under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act against five persons - Abhinav, his brother Anubhav, Sonu, Ashish and Bolt.

Police said that from preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of old enmity as the accused and the deceased had gotten into a scuffle last month and an FIR was registered in the case at Chandni Bagh police station.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PIL seeking door-to-door vaccine services for senior citizens, specially-abled moved before Bombay HC

Maharashtra’s ruling alliance condemns Assam EVM incident, calls it BJP-EC nexus

Barara SDM among five booked for cheating, corruption in Yamunanagar

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar files 100-cr suit against BJP leader

However, no arrest has been made so far and body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP