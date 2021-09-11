Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat MLA faces farmers’ anger in Jind

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Panipat rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda. (HT File)

After receiving news of the MLA’s arrival, scores of farmers gathered and moved towards the Jind-Kaithal road near Patiala Chowk.

Heavy police forces were deployed to maintain the law and order situation but the farmers managed to remove barricades and lay siege outside the BJP district office in Jind. They went back to their homes after the BJP leaders left the venue after five hours.

Police had helped Dhanda in leaving the meeting venue from the back door of the BJP office, after which farmers went back to their homes.

Meanwhile, farmers and police had exchanged heated arguments when the protesters tried to enter the office. Farmers asked Dhanda to apologise for conducting the meeting despite their ban.

As the situation got tense, additional heavy police force was deployed near the office and higher police officials took the front to handle the situation.

Jind ASP Nitish Kumar said, “We made a safe escape for the MLA amid tight security and the situation got normalised.”

Meanwhile, farmers’ hunger strike entered the second day outside Narwana mini-secretariat in support of the Karnal farmers.

