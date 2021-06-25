Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat woman booked for killing infant
Panipat woman booked for killing infant

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:30 AM IST
On complaint of the deceased’s mother, Panipat police have booked the accused woman under Sections 302 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (AFP)

A woman was booked for allegedly giving some acidic substance to a four-month-old boy in Vikash Nagar locality of Panipat.

In the complaint filed by Kanta Devi, mother of the child and wife of a UP-based labourer, alleged that accused Laxmi, 30, gave some acidic substance to her son following an argument between their families and a feud between their children a week ago.

She alleged that on June 22, when she reached home, she found her son Harshit unconscious with foam coming out of his mouth. Some liquid was spread on the floor and she spotted Laxmi near her room, she told police.

She rushed him to a private hospital and the baby was admitted but on Thursday, the child was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak but he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Panipat City police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said on complaint of mother of the baby, police have booked Laxmi under Sections 302 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The child’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

