‘Panj Pyare’ Remark: Book Rawat for hurting religious sentiments, demand YAD leaders

The YAD leaders demanded that Rawat be booked for hurting religious sentiments, and Congress should remove him from the party position in the state.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The protesting YAD workers led by Ludhiana Urban-2 president Manpreet Singh Manna said that Rawat has deliberately tried to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by issuing the statement. (HT FILE)

Lambasting Congress Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat for comparing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and four working presidents under him with ‘Panj Pyare’, Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leaders burnt his effigy outside the mini secretariat on Wednesday.

The protesting YAD workers led by Ludhiana Urban-2 president Manpreet Singh Manna said that Rawat has deliberately tried to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by issuing the statement.

Manna said, “The police should book Rawat for hurting the religious sentiments. We will also take up the matter with the Akal Takht seeking action against him. Congress party should also remove him from the post of in-charge of Punjab affairs.”

