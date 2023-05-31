First National Rowing Championship ends: Panjab University champs across board, rakes in 12 Golds

The five-day National Rowing Championship under the Khelo India University Games KIUG concluded at the Water Sports Complex, Ramgarh Lake, in Gorakhpur, on Wednesday. For representation only (\HT File Photo)

It was the first national medal award ceremony at Ramgarh Lake where on the last day 15 events in 500-meter boat race were held.

On the concluding day, Panjab University, Chandigarh emerged as the overall champion in both men and women’s category by bagging 12 Gold Medals. Punjabi University Patiala stood as first runners-up and Chandigarh University Mohali finished second runners-up.

In the women’s category University of Madras was first runners-up and Kerala University was second runners-up.

MEDALISTS IN DIFFERENT CATEGORIES

In Single Scull Male, Harvind Singh Cheema bagged Gold medal while D Nelesh of Savitribai Phule University won Silver and Sumit Rathi of Lovely Professional University won bronze.

In Light Weight Single Scull Malak Singh of the same university won Gold, Govind Singh Rajpoot of Lovely Professional University bagged Silver and Deepanshu Kumar Singh of LN Mithla University Darbhanga got bronze medal.

In Double Cockless Pair Kishan Pandey and Ravi Badwal of Punjabi University Patiala captured Gold medal while Sukhdeep Singh and Aditya of Panjab University Chandigarh bagged Silver and Ajay and Soyal of Guru Gorakhnath University won Bronze medal.

In Double Scull Male, Karanvir Singh and Shobhit Pandey of Punjabi University Patiala captured Gold while Arun and Gautam of University of Madras bagged Silver, the Bronze medal was won by Vijay and Lokesh of Panjab University Chandigarh.

In Women’s Single Scull, Shweta Brahamchari of University of Kolkata and in Light Weight Single Scull matches B Hemlata of Usmania University won Gold medal.

In Women’s Double Scull, Khushpreet and Daljeet Kaur of Panjab University Chandigarh triumphed while Auprit Kaur and Avinash Kaur of KIIT University and T Punam and C Rastogi of Savitribai Phule University won Bronze medal.

In the DOUBLE Cockless Pair, Fati Seba and Bhagwati of University of Madras won the Gold and Dev Priya and Arundhati of Keral University bagged Silver along with C Bhagyashri and B Komal of Savitribai Phule University who got Bronze medal.

IN Light Weight Single Scull women category B Hemlata of Usmania university captured Gold medal while B Anita of Savitribai Phule University bagged Silver and Bronze was won by Tamil selvi of SRM University.

IN Light Weight Double Scull Women, Jyoti and Vindhya of Guru Nanak Dev University won the Gold medal while Gurubani Kaur and Punam got Silver medal and P Kajal and M Sheweta of Savitribai Phule University won Bronze medal.

Abdur Rahman