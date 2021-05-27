Home / Cities / Others / Pappu Yadav’s bail plea rejected
others

Pappu Yadav’s bail plea rejected

PATNA A Madhepura Court on Thursday denied bail to Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a 32-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP was arrested from Patna on May 11
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:36 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

A Madhepura Court on Thursday denied bail to Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a 32-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP was arrested from Patna on May 11.

“I told the court that the case was lodged in some confusion and the complainant further told the court he was not kidnapped. The court of additional chief judicial magistrate heard us and asked us to move the sessions court for bail. We will soon file bail plea at sessions court at Madhepura within three to four days,” said Shivandan Bharti, an advocate of Patna High Court who appeared for Yadav at the Madhepura court in the virtual hearing.

On March 22, 2021, the ACJM court at Madhepura had issued an arrest warrant against Pappu Yadav in the case.

Yadav is currently undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) while in custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP