Paras Hospital to start key lung care facility

PATNA Patna’s Paras HMRI Hospital, which observed its eighth anniversary on Thursday, is going to start Bihar’s first Extra Corporial Memberane Oxygenation (ECMO) service from third week of September
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Paras is the lone private hospital in the state capital to have its own oxygen storage tank (File)

PATNA

Patna’s Paras HMRI Hospital, which observed its eighth anniversary on Thursday, is going to start Bihar’s first Extra Corporial Memberane Oxygenation (ECMO) service from third week of September.

“This will be of great help to people going out for lungs treatment.,”said Parantap Das Gupta, unit head of Paras HMRI hospital.

The hospital is also starting a three-year nursing course soon.

At present, Paras is the lone private hospital in the state capital to have its own oxygen storage tank. During the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 50% of its beds were converted into Covid-19 critical beds overnight, hospital officials said.

“When there was shortage of oxygen all around during the second wave of Covid-19, our hospital assured the proper supply of oxygen to all patients undergoing treatment. This would not have been possible without the joint efforts of the government and district administration,” said a member of hospital management, adding that the hospital has vaccinated more than 15,000 people so far against Covid-19

The hospital started functioning in Bihar in 2013. Paras Healthcare has a total of eight hospitals in north and east India.

