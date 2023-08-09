Parched Meja village gets solar-powered mini water unit

Salaiya Khurd village in Meja development block that has been lacking a proper water supply system for long, finally got some relief on Wednesday after the launch of solar-powered mini water scheme unit here.

Unit of MUNPL’s solar-powered mini water scheme being launched at Salaiya Khurd village in Meja development block of Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL), a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), launched a unit of MUNPL’s solar-powered mini water scheme under its community development initiative, in Salaiya Khurd village, around 40 km from Sangam city in trans-Yamuna area.

The inaugural ceremony was a pivotal moment in the village’s fight against water scarcity, especially due to the critically low underground water levels. said NTPC officials.

Nestled in the rugged landscape of Meja, Salaiya Khurd village with a population of approximately 3,000, has faced formidable water supply challenges for years. Recognising the urgent need for a sustainable solution, MUNPL as a responsible corporate entity has come forward to launch a unit of its ongoing solar-powered mini-water scheme, the officials shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the scheme, a 5,000-litre water tank has been installed and is connected to 4 water outlets in the periphery of 300-400 m, catering to at least 25 families’ needs in the village. With this environment-friendly approach, the scheme not only ensures a consistent water supply but also alleviates the villagers’ dependency on distant external sources, they added.

Along with the mini water scheme unit, Sunil Kumar also inaugurated the 400-m long inter-locking road in the same village to enhance its connectivity. Also, under its social responsibility, MUNPL is planning to install solar lights in the village soon.

In addition to the inaugurated unit, MUNPL has plans for another unit to be operationalised soon, further expanding the reach of this essential water supply system in the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the inauguration, CEO Sunil Kumar greeted the villagers and their gram-pradhan and inquired about the local problems and assured them of further required aid.

He said, “This solar-powered mini water scheme represents a convergence of technology and social responsibility. We are not only addressing the water scarcity issue but also doing it in an environment-friendly manner and MUNPL is committed to providing solutions that uplift the lives of those we serve.”

The mini water scheme, coupled with the organisation’s prior installation of four handpumps, marks a considerable step towards eradicating water scarcity from the village.

During the event, head of human resources Akhila KP Pattnaik, officers from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, MUNPL CSR team officials, other staff members, village representative (gram-pradhan) and other villagers were also present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}