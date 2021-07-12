Parents’ bodies stage 3-hour protest at Ladhowal toll plaza

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Parents from SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Khanna, Pathankot, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Phagwara protesting at Ladowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Irked with private schools that are allegedly forcing parents to deposit annual charges, members of the Parents’ Association from different districts of Punjab staged a protest at Ladowal toll plaza in Ludhiana for three hours.

Parents from SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Khanna, Pathankot, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Phagwara participated in the protest.

They stated that private schools have hiked the tuition fee and are also forcing them to pay annual charges, such as building and re-admission fee, even though their wards are not utilising the school infrastructure due to online classes.

President of the Ludhiana parents’ association, Rajinder Ghai said, “Parents from all districts have come together to get their voice heard. Our main demand is that schools don’t charge any re-admission fee or any extra charges from parents. Even though the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed private schools to only charge tuition fee, parents are still being compelled to pay other charges. Moreover, children whose parents have not been unable to pay these charges are being barred from attending online classes.”

Anjali Singh, a parent from SAS Nagar, said, “Due to the pandemic, several parents have lost their jobs, faced losses in business and are unable to pay the hefty school fee. Schools had been closed due to the pandemic, but still school authorities are imposing annual charges etc.”

