Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pargat launches book on Olympian Randhawa
others

Pargat launches book on Olympian Randhawa

The book on Olympian Randhawa has been written a Punjab PR department officer; at the launch of the book, Pargat said his life was an inspiration for others
Punjab sports and higher education minister Pargat Singh launched the book on Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, who is also the first Arjuna Awardee athlete (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab sports and higher education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday launched a book ‘Uddna Baaz’ a biography on Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa. The book is written by the sports writer Navdeep Singh Gill an officer with the state public relations department. “The sporting life of first Arjuna Awardee athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa who made the country shine in the International athletics arena, would be a source of inspiration for the other Indian players till eternity,” said the minister at the launch. Randhawa was the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1961 and the Padma Shri in 2005.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP