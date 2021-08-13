Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Parra being punished for his commitment towards Kashmir: Mehbooba
Parra being punished for his commitment towards Kashmir: Mehbooba

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Archive)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday tweeted in support of the party’s youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November last year.

The NIA had arrested him for his alleged links with militants. The PDP has termed all charges against him baseless. Though he was granted bail by the NIA court in January this year, he was again arrested by the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“On this International Youth Day, I terribly miss our Youth president @parawahid

who played a stellar part in engaging with youngsters in J&K. He is being punished for his commitment towards the Kashmir cause. I salute his integrity, courage & grace,” tweeted the former J&K chief minister.

Last Sunday, Mufti had chaired a meeting of youth workers of her party in Srinagar where the release of political detainees, including Parra, was sought. Parra is now the only PDP leader who is in detention. Parra, who had contested the district development council elections while in jail, wasn’t even allowed to take oath after he won from Pulwama.

