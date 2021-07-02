Partially charred body found on IIT Madras campus

A partially charred body of a 22-year-old man was found on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus late on Thursday, police said. The man was from Kerala and worked as a temporary project staffer on the campus since April. Police said he lived outside the campus and that they found an 11-page note from his home on Friday, saying he was unable to cope with his daily work and did not want to trouble his parents.

An investigator, who did not want to be named, said the man wrote if he is unable to fulfil daily tasks, he may not be able to rise to get bigger work.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 174. “The body has been sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital. The burning is caused by self-harm. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” a second investigator said.

IIT Madras described it as an “unfortunate and tragic incident”. “We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the departed soul. The police are investigating the incident and the Institute is fully cooperating with the authorities,” it said in a statement.

Help is just a call away. Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090