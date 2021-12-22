‘Partners’ of home services company protest outside its gate in Gurugram

Over 50 ‘partners’ of Urban Company, the web-based platform that provides home services, are protesting outside the company headquarters in Udyog Vihar Phase 3 for the past two days against its proposed subscription system which, they claim, will adversely impact their income and working hours.

The protesters, majority of whom are women who work as beauticians, said that they came on Monday to discuss the matter with the company but their concerns were not heard by the management. So, they decided to sit on indefinite protest till the matter is resolved, the protesters said.

Sitting outside the company gate on a freezing evening, Seema Singh, a Delhi resident who has been working with the company for the past four years, said that the web-based platform is planning to introduce a subscription system whereby ₹3,000 will be charged from prime partners and ₹2,000 will be charged from classic partners under the garb of ‘minimum guarantee’ plan. “Why should we be forced to pay money to the company to get work. We closed our salons and shops to work flexibly and now we are being asked to pay for getting the same work. We want the previous system with no such subscriptions,” said Singh, who also got a legal notice from the company on Tuesday.

The protesters claimed that workers from across Delhi-NCR are supporting them. “All the workers want is a fair relationship, with both sides making money, but this is not happening. The things are getting worse, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a protester, who wished anonymity.

Gunjan Choudhary, another partner, said that this entire subscription model is skewed heavily in favour of the company and would make life very difficult for the salon partners. “We are paying 25 to 30% of our earnings as commission to the company. We are buying products from the company, despite that the management is not ready to listen to our problems,” she said.

The protesting women also said that workers in ‘Flexi’ category are denied work from Monday to Thursday.

Rikta Kumaraswamy, NCR coordinator, All India Gig Workers Union, said that the company is also asking better performing partners to provide 10% discount from their own income to customers. “The partners use their skills to earn, spend on commuting, and buy products of the company, but they are being fleeced. This matter must be probed by the labour department,” she said.

Usha Saroha, a city-based trade union activist, alleged that women on protest were denied access to washrooms by the company on Tuesday and they were also being intimidated. “We are with the workers and will continue the protest till justice is meted out,” she said.

Representatives of the Urban Company did not reply to phone calls, messages and emails from HT seeking a response on the matter.

The protesting partners also revealed that the company management has issued a legal notice to four employees. The notice, a copy of which is with HT, states “That the plaintiff premises in Gurugram are under threat of violence and the plaintiff is deeply concerned that once again a mass mob may gather. Given the extent of illegal activities by the defendants and other unknown accomplices this may result in riots at the premises and in other parts of Gurugram.”

In view of the emerging situation, the company has also sought appropriate directions from the court seeking police assistance to disperse the protesters from the premises.

“We have received this legal notice and we will take appropriate steps,” said Singh.

