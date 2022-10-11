Parts of Chennai to witness power cut today, check details here

Several parts of Chennai on Tuesday will be witnessing power cuts due to routine procedures for safety and maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has issued a notice on its website about the power cuts, mentioning all the affected areas. The Tamil Nadu power utility has also mentioned that the electricity is expected to resume before 2 pm if the operational work is completed on time. Several parts of the city are expected to witness such power cuts this month, as per the website.

Check the list of affected areas due to power cuts in Chennai today:

1. In Tambaram, the power supply will be suspended in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chitlapakkam, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chokkanathan Street, SBI colony, and Sudha Avenue areas.

2. In Egmore, Kilpauk Police Quarters, Part of Poonnamallee High Road, Pulla reddy Puram, Boopathy Nagar, Thambusamy street, Kilpauk Medical College, and Nehru Park will witness power cuts.

3. Avadi's Senthil Nagar, Raventhara Nagar, Srinagar colony, Mullai Kurunji Street, and Cholan Nagar to deal with power cuts.

4. In Puzhal, Punitha Anthoniar Koil Street, Vandimedu, Bajanai Koil Street, Kavangarai, Redhills GNT road, Annai Indira Gandhi Salai, Balaganesh Nagar, Puzhal Metro water, Puzhal Prison I, II, III areas will see suspended electricity.

5. Power supply will be hit in areas including Thiruverkadu Mehta Hospital, PH Road, Balaji Nagar, Rajas Garden, and Co-operative Nagar Iyappanthangal Krishna Nagar, Kaveri Nagar and Parasu Nath Nagar in Ambattur.

6. In Porur, Thirumudivakkam 3rd Main Road Thirumudivakkam Sidco area will witness a power cut.

