Parts of Kashmir witness drop in temperature after continuous rains

Rains lashed several parts of Kashmir last night bringing down the temperature. Some upper reaches also observed light snowfall. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall till Monday and said the weather will improve from next week. The continuous rainfall led to the drop in the temperature by 7 to 8 degrees across the Valley.

The rains lashed the northern and southern parts of Kashmir from late last night. At the upper reaches of Machil, Keran and Gurez, light snowfall was recorded after the sudden drop in the temperature.

Sonam Lotus, Director, IMD, said the weather will remain disturbed till the end of the third week. “As per our recordings, we expect light-to-moderate rain and snow on higher reaches at many places in Kashmir and scattered places in Jammu. The rains could be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.”

He said that the weather will remain partly cloudy in Ladakh. “Light snowfall is expected at some isolated places in Kargil district,” Lotus added.

Srinagar recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius temperature during the night while in Jammu, the night temperature was at 19.9. Kokernag in South Kashmir was the coldest place as night temperature was recorded at 6-degrees Celsius.