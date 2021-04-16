Home / Cities / Others / Parts of Kashmir witness drop in temperature after continuous rains
others

Parts of Kashmir witness drop in temperature after continuous rains

Rains lashed several parts of Kashmir last night bringing down the temperature
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:06 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A person rides a scooter through a waterlogged road during monsoon rain showers in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)

Rains lashed several parts of Kashmir last night bringing down the temperature. Some upper reaches also observed light snowfall. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall till Monday and said the weather will improve from next week. The continuous rainfall led to the drop in the temperature by 7 to 8 degrees across the Valley.

The rains lashed the northern and southern parts of Kashmir from late last night. At the upper reaches of Machil, Keran and Gurez, light snowfall was recorded after the sudden drop in the temperature.

Sonam Lotus, Director, IMD, said the weather will remain disturbed till the end of the third week. “As per our recordings, we expect light-to-moderate rain and snow on higher reaches at many places in Kashmir and scattered places in Jammu. The rains could be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.”

He said that the weather will remain partly cloudy in Ladakh. “Light snowfall is expected at some isolated places in Kargil district,” Lotus added.

Srinagar recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius temperature during the night while in Jammu, the night temperature was at 19.9. Kokernag in South Kashmir was the coldest place as night temperature was recorded at 6-degrees Celsius.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha demands 25 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in single lot over intermittent supply

In just 2 weeks, Ludhiana govt schools enrol more students than last year

Carcass plant still not operational, Ludhiana MC to pay 8 lakh fine

NGT asks Navi Mumbai planning body to clear water inlets at Panje wetland
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP