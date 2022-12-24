Passport office opens for 4th straight Saturday in Dec, 1.2k applications cleared this month

LUCKNOW To clear the pending passport applications, all the passport seva kendras (PSK) under the regional passport office in Lucknow worked for four consecutive Saturdays this month, said a statement released by passport officer Kanishk Sharma.

The communique added that regular and tatkal applications along with police clearance certificates were cleared to reduce pendency. As many as 1,200 pending passports have been sent for printing by officials of the head office in Gomti Nagar since December 1.

Conventionally, passport offices work five days a week.