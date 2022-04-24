Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor in Baghpat

The girl’s family, in their complaint, alleged that the pastor committed the rape in a nearby church. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Laliana village, under Chandi Nagar police station, in Baghpat on Sunday, police said.

Circle officer of Khekra area Vijay Choudhary said the pastor was arrested on a complaint of the girl’s family.

“We will produce him in court and seek his remand for further investigation,” said Choudhary, who added that the medical report of the girl, to confirm the rape charge, had not been received as yet.

The girl’s family, in their complaint, alleged that the pastor committed the rape in a nearby church. They said the girl had on Saturday gone to the church ground for her daily cycling practice when the pastor lured her to a secluded place and raped her.

