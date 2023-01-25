Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Pathaan’ screened amid protests, alert cops pacify demonstrators

Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:49 PM IST

Protests against movie Pathaan in Agra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ was screened amid tight security, at various cinema halls in Agra on Wednesday.

Some organisations, including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) and Hindu Kalyan Mahasabha, did gather outside city theatres and multiplexes to register their protest against the screening.

The ABHM activists gathered at Meher cinema hall, where the movie was screened but were stopped from entering inside the theatre by security forces, who were outside the gate of premises by police force from Rakabganj police station.

ABHM activists raised slogans demanding that movie shows be cancelled. They claimed the movie had hurt Hindu feelings. Police pacified the activists who however said that the protests against the movie would continue.

“Protest against the movie would continue. It should be banned,” said Sanjay Jat, the ABHM spokesperson.

Hindu Kalyan Mahasabha activists, led by their state chief Manij Agarwal, also gathered outside a multiplex where movie was being screened. They raised slogan against actors and demanded ban on the movie.

ABHM, Agra and Mathura units had earlier issued an ‘ultimatum’ to cinema hall owners, warning them of consequences if the movie was released.

