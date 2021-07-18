Patiala lad tops state in NTSE

Patiala A Class-12 student, Karan Noor Singh, 17, has topped the state in the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducts. Enrolled at the Our Lady of Fatima school, Karan, who took coaching from a local private institute, scored 157 on 200. “I will continue my studies with dedication for board examinations. My teachers and family led me to this success,” he said.

Students passing NTSE with distinction get ₹1,250 per month for higher secondary studies and ₹2,000 per month for undergraduate and post-graduate level.

His father GS Sarao, who is an executive engineer in the Public Works Department, said Karan’s mother Ranjit Kaur, who is professor of Fine Arts at the government women college, ensured Karan stayed focused even during the Covid-19 pandemic. “My son’s dream is to take admission in IIT, Delhi in computer sciences stream,” he added.