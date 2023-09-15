Patients left in lurch as TB Hosp grapples with faulty x-ray machine

LUCKNOW Shivpyari, 68, found herself in a predicament when she arrived at the Combined TB Hospital in Thakurganj, accompanied by her son in a wheelchair, seeking a crucial x-ray examination. However, their quest for medical assistance hit an unexpected hurdle when the attending staff member directed them elsewhere, saying, “Visit Balrampur hospital for the x-ray if you want it now.”

The issue with the x-ray machine has persisted for three days. (Representative pic)

The reason behind this inconvenience was a malfunctioning digital x-ray machine, while the conventional X-ray equipment was overwhelmed with its workload. Shivpyari’s son, struggling to comprehend the situation, implored, “I have come from Sitapur with my mother and have to return as well. Where should I go now? Going to Balrampur hospital will only exacerbate my mother’s suffering, as she is not well enough even to stand on her own.”

Shivpyari was left with no choice but to leave the digital x-ray room and explore alternatives at other government hospitals or private centres, if they could manage the costs. Dr Vasudha Singh, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, did not respond to inquiries regarding the hospital’s services despite repeated attempts.

The issue with the x-ray machine has persisted for three days, with the staff citing the need to import certain components, which could potentially delay its repair by a month. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to address minor repair issues with the conventional x-ray machine. This situation is particularly concerning as x-ray and pathology services are fundamental diagnostic tools used by doctors at this hospital, which is exclusively dedicated to TB care. It serves not only Lucknow but also patients from neighbouring districts, making the timely availability of these services vital.

