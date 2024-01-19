Patna, Darbhanga linked to Ayodhya by air from Feb 1

Patna and Darbhanga are among the eight cities in the country which will have flights to and from the newly built airport at Ayodhya from February 1, according to a press release issued by SpiceJet airlines on Friday. The Patna airport. (HT file)

According to people familiar with the matter, Ayodhya will be the sixth destination directly connected by flights from the Darbhanga airport. Currently, SpiceJet operates flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru while Indigo flies to Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Darbhanga airport was brought on the civil aviation map on November 8, 2020. Close to 18 lakh passengers have travelled to and from this airport so far, making it the most successful airport under the regional connectivity scheme.

According to booking details of the SpiceJet, the flight (Q-400) operating between Darbhanga and Ayodhya will have 90 seats. It will take off from Darbhanga airport at 11.20 am and land in Ayodhya at 12.30 pm.

Likewise, the Darbhanga-bound flight from Ayodhya will take off at 9.40 am and land at Darbhanga at 10.50 am.

From Patna, the flight will take off at 2.25 pm and land at Ayodhya airport at 3.25 pm.

From Ayodhya, it will take off at 1pm and land at Patna at 2 pm.

The bookings for Ayodhya-bound flights from both airports have opened at a starting price of ₹3,000.

To cater to the devotees who wish to attend the auspicious “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, SpiceJet has also announced a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024. The airline will operate a return flight on the same day to ensure a smooth travel experience for the passengers.