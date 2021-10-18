Patna University submits proposal for campus redevelopment

PATNA: The Patna University (PU) on Monday submitted a proposal to the state education department for redevelopment of its campus which would incur an estimated expenditure of ₹137.33 crore, said officials.

PU has proposed to construct new academic and administrative blocks to accommodate rising number of students and improve its managerial work.

Earlier on October 1, PU’s vice chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary proposed education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary for construction of new buildings and renovation of Wheeler Senate House during the foundation day event of the varsity. Following the discussion with the minister, PU submitted elaborate proposal for the department’s approval.

Anil Kumar, media in-charge of PU said, “We have pitched the plan for constructing multi-storey new academic block at cost of ₹82.83 crore and administrative block at ₹54.50 crore. The proposed constructions will be done on 4.50 acre land available between Krishna Ghat and VC’s residence. We have submitted the estimated budget and proposed architecture blueprint to the education for their approval.”

Kumar said students are facing difficulty in attending classes due to inadequate infrastructure availability.

He added, “With rising number of students in post-graduation courses, infrastructure available at Darbhanga House is running short for conducting classes properly. The class arrangement at Darbhanga House was made when the number of students pursuing post-graduation courses were much less than present. Besides, the education department has also increased seats in several courses in recent years. Consequently, the classrooms available at Darbhanga House is not sufficient to accommodate students. Several PG departments are running classes in two shifts to admit all students.”

“We plan to shift PG departments of humanities and social science to the proposed academic block and allot the vacated space at Darbhanga House to Vanijya Mahavidyalaya which is conducting classes in four shifts in a small portion allotted at Patna College to ease commerce students”, he added.

Darbhanga House is a unit of PU used for hosting around 40 post-graduation courses.

PU officials said that the campus redevelopment will create better teaching and learning environment at the university.