Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PAU celebrates National Nutrition Month
others

PAU celebrates National Nutrition Month

Kiranjot Sidhu, head of the department of home science extension education and communication management, PAU, expressed her views on the importance of health and nutrition
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:32 AM IST
More than 40 Anganwadi workers and farm women participated in the celebrations. (Representative photo)

The department of extension education and communication management of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated National Nutrition Month. More than 40 Anganwadi workers and farm women participated in the celebrations.

Kiranjot Sidhu, head of the department of home science extension education and communication management, expressed her views on the importance of health and nutrition. She emphasized the need for the adoption of nutrition gardens at the household level and the use of local and seasonal food sources to meet the nutritional requirements of families.

Sukhdeep Kaur, assistant professor, spoke about the importance of celebrating National Nutrition Month. She discussed the theme ‘Feeding Smart Right from Start’ for this year’s celebration and urged the participants, particularly the young girls to understand the importance of feeding nutritional food to children right from their birth.

Mandeep Sharma, assistant professor, emphasized on inclusion of different types of vegetables and fruits in the daily diet because a balanced diet with a combination of essential nutrients and calories is pivotal for the smooth working and growth of a human body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress, AAP to attend farmers’ meet

Outsourced nurses of SGPGI in Lucknow warn of stir

Couples can register marriage over video conferencing, says Delhi high court

Congress to contest Uttar Pradesh polls alone, construct cow shelters if voted to power: UPCC chief
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP