Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PAU enters into agreement for brewed fruit vinegar technology
others

PAU enters into agreement for brewed fruit vinegar technology

Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU, and Tisjot Singh Aujla, proprietor-cum-director, Sardara Organic Farms, signed the pact on behalf of their respective organisations.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:43 AM IST
AS Dhatt, additional director of research, horticulture, and food science, said there is a need to encourage brewed vinegar among consumers as synthetic vinegar that is found abundantly in local markets poses health concerns due to its zero nutritional value. (HT File)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered into an agreement with startup Sardara Organic Farms for licensing of fermentative processing technology ‘Brewed vinegar production from sugarcane and fruits’.

Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU, and Tisjot Singh Aujla, proprietor-cum-director, Sardara Organic Farms, signed the pact on behalf of their respective organizations.

GS Kocher, principal microbiologist-cum-head and technical expert of the technology department of microbiology, said PAU has been actively researching fermented vinegar. Several fermentation technologies related to vinegar production from sugarcane, grapes, jamun, and apple have been recommended and commercialized by PAU. The research focuses on the increasing use of fermented/natural vinegar prepared from traditional fruits that carry nutritional and therapeutic values besides the value addition of the horticultural produce, he added.

AS Dhatt, additional director of research, horticulture, and food science, said there is a need to encourage brewed vinegar among consumers as synthetic vinegar that is found abundantly in local markets poses health concerns due to its zero nutritional value.

He further informed that PAU has signed seven MoAs for the commercialization of brewed fruit vinegar technology so far.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

89 new Covid cases, no deaths in J&K

Suspicious pigeon captured in Akhnoor sector

With Geelani’s death, Hurriyat stares at a leadership void

Geelani buried at graveyard near his residence amid tight security
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP