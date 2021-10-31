Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PAU holds online crop production training programme

The directorate of extension education, PAU, organised a three-month online training programme on crop production for the benefit of 43 youngsters hailing from rural areas from across the state
The information about the courses can be obtained from PAU website: www.pau.edu
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The directorate of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a three-month online training programme on crop production for the benefit of 43 youngsters hailing from rural areas from across the state.

Kuldeep Singh, associate director, skill development, said the university organises two such three-month courses every year, the present one having started on August 2 to October 30. The information about the courses can be obtained from PAU website: www.pau.edu. Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur divulged that the participants were given information on crop production, horticulture, vegetables, diseases-insect-pest management, dairy farming, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation. They also took part in an interactive session with progressive farmers.

Additional director of communication Tejinder Singh Riar presided over the concluding session. He exhorted the candidates to take full advantage of the course learning and to avail the facilities provided by the university’s Punjab Agri-business Incubation Programme for increasing income from agriculture. Lavleesh Garg urged the farmers to adopt subsidiary occupations to increase their income.

