Home / Cities / Others / PAU student bags EU Erasmus Mundus scholarship
PAU student bags EU Erasmus Mundus scholarship

Under the programme, she is eligible to pursue her master’s thesis in any international company or University she desires to.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:46 AM IST
She is the only student from India this year to be selected for the scholarship in the field of plant health in sustainable cropping systems, out of the total 19 scholarship recipients. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sayesha Khanna, an MSc student of Punjab Agricultural University, has bagged the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship awarded by the European Commission to pursue a joint master’s in plant health.

Besides, she will spend her initial three semesters across four European universities in Spain and France, starting this September.

She is the only student from India this year to be selected for the scholarship in the field of plant health in sustainable cropping systems, out of the total 19 scholarship recipients. She has received a scholarship of around 45 lakh rupees, which includes all the expenses including insurance, travel costs, installation costs, language learning (Spanish and French), tuition fees, and subsistence allowance.

Vice-chancellor Anirudh Tewari; College of Agriculture dean Dr MIS Gill and department of entomology head Dr PPS Pannu congratulated her.

