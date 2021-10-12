Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PCB begins fire audit of 400 shops in Camp
others

PCB begins fire audit of 400 shops in Camp

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has begun electrical and fire department inspections ahead of issuing fire-audit certificates to 400 shops
HT Image
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:20 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has begun electrical and fire department inspections ahead of issuing fire-audit certificates to 400 shops.

These shops do not have a fire audit done.

The certificate is mandatory for obtaining a trade licence in the PCB area.

PCB fire officer Rohit Panpise said that the fire department officials have been visiting shops to ascertain safety norms.

“Most fire incidents take place due to open wiring connections which cause short circuits. During the inspection, we focus on fire safety and suggest measures, if required. Fire audit is a very important document for obtaining a trading licence,” he said. Majority of shops in the Cantonment area are in decade-old buildings wherein electric supply circuits and lines have worn out.

“We have asked the owners to change the old cables to prevent fire incidents due to short circuits “ Ranpise added.

PCB officials are also focusing on details like whether the establishments have enough space for an emergency exit in case of any eventualities.

RELATED STORIES

Currently, 15 government authorised private fire safety agencies are carrying outthe fire safety audits.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in April decided to ask all hotels, trade and business establishments, coaching institutes and industrial units under its jurisdiction to get their fire audit and NOCs.

The PCB general body had passed a resolution in the wake of the recent fire incidents at Fashion Street and Shivaji market in Camp.

CEO Amit Kumar said, “ We are doing the fire audit as we don’t want a repeat of what happened at Fashion Street and Shivaji market. The standard operating procedure is being developed to ensure that fire incidents don’t take place in the business establishments and we are ready to face any kind of eventuality once we know the pros and cons after the fire audit of all the shops.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2-dose criteria might reduce number of students returning to colleges on Oct 12

Shift vax, swab centres to civic-owned premises, PMC tells ward offices

Redeveloped slum areas must form housing societies, corporators urge

BJP MLA shown black flags in Meerut village
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP