PCB begins fire audit of 400 shops in Camp

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has begun electrical and fire department inspections ahead of issuing fire-audit certificates to 400 shops.

These shops do not have a fire audit done.

The certificate is mandatory for obtaining a trade licence in the PCB area.

PCB fire officer Rohit Panpise said that the fire department officials have been visiting shops to ascertain safety norms.

“Most fire incidents take place due to open wiring connections which cause short circuits. During the inspection, we focus on fire safety and suggest measures, if required. Fire audit is a very important document for obtaining a trading licence,” he said. Majority of shops in the Cantonment area are in decade-old buildings wherein electric supply circuits and lines have worn out.

“We have asked the owners to change the old cables to prevent fire incidents due to short circuits “ Ranpise added.

PCB officials are also focusing on details like whether the establishments have enough space for an emergency exit in case of any eventualities.

Currently, 15 government authorised private fire safety agencies are carrying outthe fire safety audits.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in April decided to ask all hotels, trade and business establishments, coaching institutes and industrial units under its jurisdiction to get their fire audit and NOCs.

The PCB general body had passed a resolution in the wake of the recent fire incidents at Fashion Street and Shivaji market in Camp.

CEO Amit Kumar said, “ We are doing the fire audit as we don’t want a repeat of what happened at Fashion Street and Shivaji market. The standard operating procedure is being developed to ensure that fire incidents don’t take place in the business establishments and we are ready to face any kind of eventuality once we know the pros and cons after the fire audit of all the shops.”

