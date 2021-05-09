PCB to set-up oxygen plant at Cantonment Hospital; Girish Bapat corporates donate funds
PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) will set up its own oxygen plant at its Sardar Vallabhai Cantonment General Hospital, funded by a grant of ₹25 lakh from Pune’s BJP MP Girish Bapat.
In addition to that, some corporates have pledged additional financial support for the oxygen plant.
The plant will ensure round-the-clock oxygen supply to the ICU and patients in need, allowing 350 oxygen beds to be managed successfully. Additionally, the plant will have an oxygen storage tank with a capacity of 0.2 million litres.
PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “The MP will be allotting ₹25 lakh for the new plant. Also, some prominent corporates committed to help us set up the plant. As of today, there are a number of challenges for oxygen cylinder replenishments. The in-house facility will give us strength to serve an increased number of patients at the hospital.”
Former PCB vice-president Vinod Mathurawala said that board was purchasing oxygen cylinders at the price of ₹30,000 each with a daily requirement of 125 cylinders.
“With the commissioning of the plant, it would become hassle-free as oxygen supply is guaranteed. This will boost the capacity to protect more lives from the Cantonment area,” he said.
The PCB hospital has a dedicated Covid treatment ward with a capacity of 125 patients, in addition to 18 beds in the ICU. All the beds are currently occupied.
Social activist Manjett Singh Virdi , president of Camp-based MS Virdi foundation said, “The oxygen plant will ensure 24-hour oxygen supply and it will play a key role in the board mission to treat and save lives of patients. We will provide all our support to the administration for this noble task.”
