PCMC grants permission for felling of 292 trees, residents fume

PUNE Residents and environmentalists are up in arms against Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for permitting to cut 292 trees in Bhosari, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:36 PM IST

PUNE Residents and environmentalists are up in arms against Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for permitting to cut 292 trees in Bhosari, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

These trees were planted on plot No. 37, Bhosari in 1997 on five-acre land. This plot has been sold by MIDC, the owner had asked permission to cut the trees.

Only 77 trees will be replanted, according to the civic body.

“Many of these trees are almost 25-years-old, how can PCMC permit to cut these trees. In past as well PCMC has turned a blind eye to such issues,” said Prashant Raul, an environment activist.

Baban Bhosale, a resident in the area, said, “These trees provide greenery in the area and many are medicinal trees. The administration wants to develop a smart city, but without proper green cover in the area.”

Another resident Abhishek Patil said, “While undertaking development works many trees are cut down. PCMC should take efforts to save greenery in the civic limits.”

“We have followed all protocol while giving permission,” said Prakash Gaikwad, garden superintendent, PCMC.

The trees include mainly 31 Arjun trees,56 Peltophorum pterocarpum, and three Eucalyptus (Nilgiri).

