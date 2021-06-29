PCMC order for all employees to get vaxed before July 20 or face salary cut draws mixed reactions

PUNE Employees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have mixed reactions to an order issued by civic chief Rajesh Patil, which states that employees should get vaccinated by July 20, failing which, the administration may consider not paying salaries of those not vaccinated.

There are 7,479 employees working in the PCMC in various departments (divided into A to D sections).

One of the employees who work in the C section said, “I had taken the first dose on time, but for my second dose, there was a shortage and then I could not manage to take it. I hope the administration does not cut the salary, if someone has not taken a vaccine due to genuine reasons.”

The order is issued under various initiatives which the civic body is taking to promote vaccination.

A corporator on condition of anonymity, said, “I don’t think such orders need to be issued. It may create panic among employees. Many were coming to municipal corporations even during the second wave and they may not have got time to go for vaccination. They will go and take the vaccine on their own. Why make them scared.”

In April, PCMC had passed the same order after which 30 per cent of the employees got vaccinated. No salary cut was initiated after the first order.

The second order, passed on Monday, had civic chief Rajesh Patil directing departmental heads to ensure every one completes both the doses of the vaccination before July 20.

“Those who have not taken vaccines should enrol themselves and complete the vaccination. We are initiating this step to keep all employees safe,” said Patil.