PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors

PUNE To strengthen their mask inspection squad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to hire 50 retired army personnel, to be on duty from March 1.

The army personnel will check that residents are using masks along with police officers and PCMC staff.

The administration has identified 85 spots in the twin cities where there is a huge rush of people every day. In these places, the retired army personnel will be deployed.

PCMC will also include women from the Durga Brigade in the mask inspection drive.

“It is the action mode plan of the PCMC administration and for those who are not following rules, strict action will be taken. People who argue after being caught red- handed will face severe action,” said Ajit Pawar, additional commissioner, PCMC.

Between February 19-25, 1,251 people have been fined for not wearing masks and fines of ₹6,25,500 were collected.

Overall, till February 28, 32, 220 citizens have been fined and the PCMC administration has collected 1,64,60,000 in fines.

On Sunday 423 fresh Covid positive cases were recorded in PCMC, which takes the total to 1,05,704. Currently there are 20 containment zones in PCMC.