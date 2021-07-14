Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PCMC to fine contractor for using parking lot without a contract
others

PCMC to fine contractor for using parking lot without a contract

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered action against a contractor illegal use of a parking lot in the Pimpri market
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:14 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered action against a contractor illegal use of a parking lot in the Pimpri market.

The contract for the parking lot has expired, which was raised by MP Srirang Barane and former MLA Gautam Chabukswar, during a meeting with civic chief Rajesh Patil and other officials.

Patil ordered action against the contractor and a fine for using the parking lot without a contract. The commissioner has also ordered action against illegal constructions in the Milindnagar rehabilitation project.

The civic body will also be floating tenders for a multi-storey parking lot in the Pimpri market.

A vegetable market will now be constructed as per the new framework.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP