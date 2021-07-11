PCV vaccination for all under age of 1 to start from July 12

PUNE Starting from Monday, July 12, Maharashtra will begin the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) for children under the age of one year.

PCV, which is part of the immunisation programmes in other states, had yet to start in Maharashtra.

Pune will also begin vaccinating children in the district.

PCV prevents pneumococcal disease, which is any type of illness caused by the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. Such infections could lead to serious infections like pneumonia, blood infections, and bacterial meningitis.

The PCV vaccine which is already part of various state routine immunisation programmes in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will now also be a part of Maharashtra’s.

Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer, said, “This is the first time Maharashtra will include PCV as part of its routine immunisation. Districts and corporations who have fully prepared for the same can start from Monday, but in their routine immunisation sessions.”

Dr Archana Patil, director of Health Services in Pune, said, “As per discussion and instructions during a video conference with all districts, it was found that a majority of districts have completed all preparatory activities. So we have been instructed them to start from Monday.”

Dr Sachin Edake, Pune district immunisation officer, said, “All children who are due for Penta one of age groups six weeks are eligible to get the first shot of PCV.” The vaccine will be provided free of cost at government centres.

The vaccine will protect against lung infections like pneumonia and other pneumococcal diseases. Current routine immunisation by the state government includes BCG, polio, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis-B, rotavirus, measles and rubella.