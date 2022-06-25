PDA serves notice to riot accused to show cause why demolition should not be carried out

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has served a show cause notice to Shah Alam, a key accused of the June 10 violence and arson that had rocked the Atala area after the Friday prayers. Locals claimed that the show-cause notice reached Shah Alam’s house, located at Gausnagar, in Kareli locality, on Saturday.

The notice asks the owner to appear himself or through an authorised lawyer before the zonal officer on June 29 at 11 am and reply to the notice as to why a demolition order should not be issued against the construction.

Since the June 10 violence, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Shah Alam has been on the run and the Prayagraj police has been on the lookout for him. A non-bailable warrant is also out against him and four other accused in connection with the June 10 violence.

The show cause notice, dated June 14, has been issued by the PDA zonal officer-2, Ajay Kumar, in the name of Syed Maqsood Ahmed, brother of Shah Alam, and states that the construction of the house has been undertaken in violation of the set norms under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Ordinance, 1973. The notice cites illegal constructions on a 40x50 feet area on the ground floor and first floor covering the road winding and setback areas.

PDA officials termed the serving of the notice as a routine affair. “The notice has not been issued against any particular individual. We have served over 50 notices to various people for illegal constructions. These people to whom the notices have been sent should contact the PDA and get their maps passed and pay the fines which have been fixed. If a person fails to act and continues to reside in an illegally constructed house, action as per norms would be taken against him/her,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA.

Two days after the June 10 violence, PDA backed by heavy police force had demolished the house of Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, a businessman and an office-bearer of Welfare Party of India at Ashiyana colony, in Kareli, on June 12. Javed, who has been arrested and granted police remand for questioning, has been cited by the Prayagraj police as a key facilitator of the June 10 violence. The PDA had served him with a demolition notice dated June 10, 2022 just before undertaking the demolition.

