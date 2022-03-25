PDA set to undertake many tourist-attracting projects in Sangam city

Soon, people of Sangam city would be able to enjoy walks in the cool breeze along the banks of Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat with ease and comfort. Besides, the devotees visiting Someshwar Mahadev temple of Arail and those coming to Takshakeshwar temple of Dariyabad would get better facilities in days to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This all would be possible courtesy of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) which would be undertaking beautification work of these select religious places on behalf of the tourism department, inform officials.

Last year, the state government had entrusted PDA with the responsibility of conducting all development works related to tourism in Prayagraj and thereafter both the departments had started working in close coordination in terms of works of developing Prayagraj as a prominent tourist destination of the country.

These beautification works in Prayagraj being undertaken by PDA are related to revamping tourism in view of the forthcoming mega religious fair of Kumbh 2025.

As part of the beautification works entrusted to PDA, on behalf of the tourism department, includes beautifying Dashashmedh Ghat at Daraganj. The ghat has a religious significance in the rich legacy of the city as it is said to be a place where Lord Bramha performed Yagna. However, the devotees could not enjoy the picturesque view of the Ganga and could take a dip here during the Magh Mela or even Kumbh or Maha Kumbh on temporary ghats prepared by the administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But now, a new ghat would be prepared at this important religious place which also would help boost religious tourism in the city,” said regional tourism officer, Aprajita Singh.

It is expected that PDA would issue a tender in the second fortnight of April 2022 on behalf of the tourism department for development works.

Besides the ghat, PDA would also beautify Someshwar Mahadev Temple located at Arail in Naini. Along with this, PDA would also beautify the Takshakeshwar temple located at the Dariyabad locality of the city. Both these temples, having lord Shiva as the main deity, draw a heavy crowd of devotees during the holy months of Shravan and every Monday.

Officials shared that the developmental works that PDA would be undertaking in due course of time include construction of riverfront on the banks of Ganga, starting of boat service between Saraswati Ghat and Qila Ghat, developing a tourist circuit between cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Kushinagar etc, construction of open-air entertainment facility in Sangam area besides restoring of other religious and historical places of Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}