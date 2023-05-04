In Prayagraj, old city voters exercise their right to franchise amid heavy security

Polling took place amid heavy police presence in the Muslim dominated areas of Chakia and old city here on Thursday.

Voters queue up at a booth in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht photo)

The situation remained peaceful at all polling booths in Chakia, Kasari Masari, Kareli, Atala and Chowk area except for a few incidents of altercation among supporters of different candidates over allegations of proxy voting.

Areas surrounding Chakia like Atala and Karasi Masari were considered stronghold of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, both of whom were killed by armed assailants in police custody on April 15.

A polling centre in Chakia was made at Al-Hamra Faruqi Girls College opposite the demolished ancestral home of Atiq.

Polling party reached here in the morning with PAC personnel and additional force was deployed at polling booths in Chakia and adjoining areas, police officials said. Police also used body worn cameras and drones for keeping an eye on suspects and troublemakers.

Voting continued at Al-Hamra Faruqi polling booth till evening but at a slow pace.

Meawhile, supporters of two candidates had an altercation but the situation was soon controlled by cops, claimed a local. “People in Chakia want development of their areas and they are voting for suitable candidates for the post of mayor and corporator. Chakia has been at the centre of the events which took place after Umesh Pal’s murder on February 24, but locals want peace and stability,” said Arshad, a voter.

The polling centre at Majidia Islamia Intermediate College at Atala Crossing was one of the most sensitive ones in the district. Security personnel deployed outside the centre did not allow anyone to enter the premises without identification documents. Only those coming to cast votes were allowed entry and even media persons were stopped at the main gate.

Police restricted the gathering of people anywhere near the polling centre under any circumstances and asked people to return home soon after they cast their votes.

Police remained on alert at polling booth at Lekhpal Training School in Kareli where a crude bomb explosion during state assembly polls in 2022 claimed the life of a labourer. Police not only restricted the gathering of supporters of candidates at the gate but also patrolled the area to ensure peaceful voting. Policemen kept an eye on the graveyard opposite the polling centre from where the crude bomb was hurled by miscreants during state assembly elections.

ACP Kotwali Satyendra Kumar Tiwari said no untoward incident was reported from any polling booth in old city areas. Police kept strict watch on suspects at sensitive booths and took preventive action, he added.

