Pedestrianisation project, Jama Masjid precinct revamp under consideration for Walled City redevelopment

New Delhi: Pedestrianisation project and Jama Masjid precinct makeover are among the projects the Delhi government is considering as part of a plan to redevelop the Walled City, an official said on Wednesday.

Pedestrianisation project is an extension of the 1.3-km pedestrian-friendly corridor redeveloped between Lal Jain Mandir and Fatehpuri Masjid in 2021 (HT Archive)

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The pedestrianisation project is an extension of the 1.3-km pedestrian-friendly corridor redeveloped between Lal Jain Mandir and Fatehpuri Masjid in 2021, with wider pedestrian spaces, granite and red sandstone paving, underground utility lines, regulated vehicular movement and upgraded public amenities. The second phase intends to extend similar interventions to adjoining heritage precincts while addressing long-standing civic infrastructure gaps.

The other proposals are beautification of the Jama Masjid precinct, improvements to Shahi Imam Road, facade enhancement of Meena Bazar, restoration of public spaces such as Janana Park, Urdu Park and Dangal Park, along with fire safety and utility upgrades.

The proposals were discussed during a recent meeting of Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam, a nodal agency tasked with the comprehensive restoration, heritage conservation, and modern urban upgrading of the Walled City. The agency, earlier known as Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, was renamed earlier this month.

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{{^usCountry}} The official, familiar with the matter, said during the meeting, deliberations were held to take up projects in phases – the priority project is the second phase of the pedestrianisation project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official, familiar with the matter, said during the meeting, deliberations were held to take up projects in phases – the priority project is the second phase of the pedestrianisation project. {{/usCountry}}

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“The projects will be implemented in phases. Four proposals are under consideration. The objective is to preserve the heritage character of the Walled City while improving public infrastructure and visitor experience,” the official said.

Another official said the corporation is also examining the earlier second phase blueprint, which proposed extending heritage streetscape improvements to roads connecting the existing Chandni Chowk corridor to Jama Masjid and adjoining markets. The plan also includes facade restoration, underground utility services and improvements to traffic and pedestrian management on key roads in the Walled City.

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Officials said the broader redevelopment programme seeks to balance the conservation of the Walled City’s historic character with improvements in sanitation, mobility, tourism infrastructure, and public amenities through coordinated execution by multiple agencies, including the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.