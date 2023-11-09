Pensioners can now obtain life certificates at their doorstep

Prayagraj For retired government employees, the annual chore of submitting life certificates has now become hassle-free. Pensioners can now acquire their Digital Life Certificates (DLC) through their local postmen or Gramin Dak Sevaks, eliminating the need to visit banks, treasuries, or government offices. This service, facilitated by India Post, is now accessible at all post offices, with a nominal fee of ₹70. Pensioners can contact the nearest post office (HT Photo)

The generated life certificates are seamlessly submitted online to the respective government department, ensuring uninterrupted pension disbursement. This groundbreaking convenience was revealed by Postmaster General of Prayagraj region, Krishna Kumar Yadav.

Effortless Process for Pensioners

Pensioners can initiate this process by contacting their local postman or by using the Post Info Mobile App. To avail of this service, pensioners need to provide their Aadhaar number, mobile phone number, bank or post office account number, and PPO number. It’s worth noting that life certificates are typically due for submission in November and December each year, a process that often poses challenges for pensioners, especially those in remote areas. This digital initiative by the Department of Posts promises significant convenience and relief.

Additional Benefits

In addition to acquiring Digital Life Certificates at their doorstep, pensioners can also conveniently withdraw their pension funds from their bank accounts using the Aadhaar-enabled payment system, facilitated by postmen.

Accessible to Various Pensioners

The Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) is a biometric-enabled digital service available to pensioners from central and state government, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, and other government agencies whose pension disbursing systems support DLC. The need for physical visits to pension disbursement offices is eliminated, thanks to the Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication mechanism.

Leveraging the Postal Network

The Department of Posts and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) collaborate to provide this service. IPPB’s unique ability to offer services directly at pensioners’ doorsteps is a game-changer. The integration with an application designed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India, makes the generation of DLC a reality.

Key Highlights About DLC Services:

This service is available for both IPPB and non-IPPB customers.

Pensioners can contact the nearest post office or request a doorstep visit by their postman/Gramin Dak Sevak.

The Department of Posts has enabled scheduling of doorstep requests through the Post Info app or on the website “http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx.”

