People dying of Covid in rural areas of Haryana, says Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged that the BJP government is responsible for forcing farmers to continue their agitation against Centre’s three farm laws amid the Covid-19 pandemic as it has failed to address their grievances.

“The government did not hold talks with the farmers for the last many months and forced them to continue their dharna at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing across country,” he added.

Making a sharp attack on the BJP-JJP government, Surjewala said the Haryana government has failed to provide healthcare facilities to its residents and has left them alone to arrange doctors, medicines and cylinders on their own.

“I don’t know what the BJP-JJP government is doing. The Delhi government is getting 700 MT oxygen on 85,000 active cases while the Haryana government is receiving 282 MT oxygen in papers and actually getting less than 225 MT. Twelve of 22 districts in Haryana are receiving only 0.5 MT oxygen each,” he added.

He, along with party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Viveik Bansal, launched Congress’ ‘Seva and Samarpan’ campaign in Jind to provide oxygen and medicines to the needy.

“More than 18,000 people have died in rural areas in Haryana over the past few days as per media reports and people have no testing, tracing or treating facility in villages,” he said.

The Congress leaders distributed masks and sanitized the city. “Ministers, MPs and MLAs of the BJP-JJP government are not receiving phone calls of people who are reaching out to them for oxygen, beds and medicines,” Bansal said.