Home / Cities / Others / People violating home quarantine to face action
others

People violating home quarantine to face action

LUCKNOW The health department will take action against Covid positive patients who violate home quarantine
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:01 AM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW The health department will take action against Covid positive patients who violate home quarantine. Such people, if found roaming outside, will be picked up, admitted to hospital and also face penal action.

“It is a punishable offence. If you are Covid positive and roaming outside, it is irresponsible behaviour and hence can calls for penal action,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional achief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Monday.

Across UP, there are 44,196 covid patients in home isolation, including 23,090 in Lucknow.

He said nigrani samitis need to keep a watch on people in home isolation so that they do not spread infection. “We, as individuals, have to contribute to efforts to break the infection chain,” he added.

Prasad said people are allowed home isolation keeping in view their health condition, hence they should follow the protocol for home isolation. “They are being monitored,” said Prasad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mullanpur-Dakha town to finally get a bus stand

Ludhiana adds 523 new cases to tally

Surge in cases leads to lack of beds for Covid-19 patients in Navi Mumbai

In Lucknow, 16,427 beneficiaries inoculated in a day

As per the Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, there are penalties for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act that is simple imprisonment for 6 months or fine of 1000 or both.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP