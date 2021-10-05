Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / People’s Movement chief Javeed Mustafa Mir joins Apni Party
others

People’s Movement chief Javeed Mustafa Mir joins Apni Party

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
People’s Movement chief Javeed Mustafa Mir. (HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Former minister and president of People’s Movement, Javeed Mustafa Mir on Monday joined the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari.

Mir joined the party in the presence of several senior leaders and Bukhari, who termed him a former colleague, who always worked for the people of Kashmir and his constituency.

Bukhari said Mir’s presence will make the party strong and help the party fight for its causes.

Mir had joined the People’s Movement (PM) soon after it was founded by Shah Faesal in March 2019. However, Faesal resigned from the party after he was released from jail, where he was detained soon after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

This led to Mir’s appointment as the president of the party and his departure will effectively render the fold without any prominent leader.

Mir said his politics was founded on honesty: “When I was in People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the case of Article 370 was in court, and it’s still in court when I am joining a new party today.”

The last few months have seen many former legislators and ministers joining either the People’s Conference or the Apni Party, which political analysts say reflects leaders’ hope for elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future.

