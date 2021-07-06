Pet therapy to help deal with Covid grief

PUE While the second wave of the Covid pandemic is on the wane, it has left behind feelings of grief, uncertainty and loss of hope for many.

Swakaya, a holistic healing and wellness centre which opened its doors in the city on Saturday, aims to help people deal with such negative emotions with its pet therapy. Cats, dogs and rabbits play the role of furry healers.

This centre, started by Lipi Khemka, offers various therapies and healing solutions.

The pets help people recover from, or cope with health problems such as heart disease, depression, cancer and mental health disorders.

“At this centre we have seven dogs, ten cats and seven rabbits to help assist patients. The centre has tied up with Animal Angels to assist it with the same. All the animals are trained to help human beings and they go through a year’s training before being introduced to assist patients. The treatments can be offered to children, teenagers and senior citizens and our sessions start from Rs400 per hour,” said Khemka.