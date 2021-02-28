Home / Cities / Others / Petrol at all-time high rate of 97.57 a litre; diesel at 88.6 per litre
Transporters across the country have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices
By Aroosa Ahmed
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre. (HT File)

After remaining constant for three days, fuel prices in city increased on Saturday to reach an all-time high. While one litre of petrol was available at 97.57 on Saturday, diesel was priced at 88.60 per litre.

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was available at 97.34, while diesel was priced at 88.44 a litre. On February 21, petrol price touched 97 per litre, while one litre of diesel was priced at 88.06 in Mumbai.

Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre.

Transporters across the country, including the Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA), have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices. BGTA also supported the Bharat Bandh called on Thursday by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the price hike.

“The transport industry is fully neglected by the government. Transportation rates cannot be flexible as per daily changing diesel rates. The non-uniformity of prices across the country also makes it difficult to compete fairly,” stated a statement from BGTA.

On Friday, transporters met Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur to discuss their issues. “He assured to resolve the problems of parcel transportation/debarking of cargo at ports meant for short distances, arising on account of the amended electronic-way bill system. We also discussed issues of presumptive tax and bringing diesel prices under Goods and Services Tax (GST). He assured to take up the issue with the department concerned,” said Kultaran Singh Atwal, president, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

